Arunachal sex racket: One more minor from Assam rescued; 6 arrested

Itanagar, May 15: In a significant development in the ongoing minor sex trafficking case, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested six more persons, including three pimps and three assailants, and have rescued one more victim girl from a lodge at Zoo Road in Chimpu, Itanagar.

This brings the total number of victims rescued to five and the total arrests to twenty-one.

On May 11, the Itanagar Police, with further inputs, identified a husband-wife duo who run a hotel named City Hotel at Zoo Road, Chimpu, along with the manager of the hotel, as another set of pimps involved in the trafficking ring.

These accused persons had allegedly pushed the rescued victim girls into the flesh trade by arranging customers.

During a raid at the hotel, the police arrested three people, namely Dulal Basumatary (52), Dipali Basumatary (44) and Deepak Parajuli (24).

Dulal ran the hotel and was a part of the prostitution ring. He looked for customers for the victims, provided hotel rooms for sexual assaults, and trafficked another victim girl, making her part of the ring.

Dipali is the wife of Dulal and his partner in the crime, while Deepak is the manager of the hotel and facilitated the assault of the rescued victims by customers.

The rescued victim girl from the said hotel is 15 years old and comes from a poor family. She was raised by Dulal and Dipali from childhood and was forced into prostitution as soon as she reached adolescence.

Currently, the victim has been shifted to a shelter home and is undergoing medical care, sources said.

The police further identified and arrested three assailants who had recently sexually assaulted the minor, namely Toi Bagra (35) and Bulang Marik and Saddam Hussain (26).

Marik, a resident of Jollang, is a deputy superintendent of police and posted at 1st AAPBn, while Bagra is a constable at the 1st AAPBn. Hussain, originally from Dhubri, is a mason by profession.

“The Capital Police are continuing their investigation to apprehend all those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to justice,” SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.