Arunachal seeks ‘cost disability index’ for fair resource allocation in state

Itanagar, Dec 22: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stated that the frontier state is looking forward to moving on the path of accelerated development under the Narendra Modi government at the centre.

Attending the pre-Budget consultative meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26 at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the unique position of the border State, stressing the need for enhanced infrastructure and connectivity to bridge gaps in accessibility and economic opportunities.

Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio of the Arunachal Pradesh Government, brought attention to the financial challenges posed by the State's difficult terrain, where the cost of development is 2.5 times higher compared to other regions, and suggested implementing a 'Cost Disability Index' while allocating resources to States.

Underscoring the importance of externally aided projects of organisations like the World Bank, ADB, and JICA, which the State has not been able to access (due to China's objections), Mein requested alternative funding mechanisms to harness the benefits of both financial assistance and technical expertise. The Deputy Chief Minister also pitched for a 'special' financial package for replacing the State's NEFA-era semi-permanent structures with RCC buildings. Additionally, he requested enhanced allocation under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) (Part I) scheme to accelerate the development process.

Mein maintained that Arunachal Pradesh, as a carbon sink state, looks forward to incentivisation mechanisms for its role in environmental sustainability.

"Collaborative efforts between the Union and State governments are crucial for Arunachal Pradesh to overcome its challenges, realise its potential, and contribute to national progress," he added.

Along with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Odisha; Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana; Finance Ministers of various states and Union Territories, besides Secretaries of Departments of Economic Affairs and Expenditure; and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Mein was accompanied by Commissioner (Finance) YW Ringu.





By-

Correspondent