Arunachal secures GI Tags for Khamti Rice, Yak Churpi & Tangsa Textile

Guwahati, Oct 5: Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining geographical indication (GI) tags for three distinct products: Khamti rice, Yak churpi from Tawang, and Tangsa textile.

This announcement was made by officials on Wednesday following approval by the GI Registry located in Chennai.

Dr Mihir Sarkar, the Director of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), highlighted the uniqueness of "Churpi," a dairy product derived from the milk of the indigenous Arunachali yak breed, primarily found in the West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The addition of the GI tag will undoubtedly boost pastoral production systems and yak rearing activities across the nation. "Yak Churpi" is a naturally fermented dairy product crafted from yak milk, and it holds significance in the Himalayan region, including India, Nepal, and Bhutan. In Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang district stands out as a prominent hub for Churpi production.

Khamti rice, recognized for its exquisite taste, is a sticky rice variety cultivated in the Namsai district.

Meanwhile, the textile products originating from the Tangsa tribe in the Changlang district are renowned for their unique designs and vibrant colors.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is actively engaged in supporting the registration of indigenous products under the Geographical Indication framework as part of the state government's "Vocal for Local" campaign.

NABARD's financial support extends to the GI registration of 18 indigenous products from the region, spanning various sectors, including textiles, food, and agricultural produce.

It's essential to note that a Geographical Indication is a certification used to designate products with a specific geographical origin, and their qualities or reputation are intrinsically linked to that origin. This recognition not only safeguards the heritage of these unique products but also promotes economic opportunities and preserves cultural traditions in the region.