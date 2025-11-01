Arunachal school molestation case widens; principal, accountant held in cover-up

Itanagar, Nov 1: In connection with the alleged molestation and sexual assault on minor students at the Sanggo Residential School in Mebo, the East Siang Police has arrested the principal and accountant of the school for their suspected involvement in concealing the offences, a senior police official said on Friday.

According to East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba, the arrested individuals have been identified as Th Hoinu Vaiphei (56), principal of the school, and Niangdoiting Vaiphei, accountant, both residents of Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The hostel warden, Hen Johnson Vaiphei (32), also from Churachandpur, was arrested on Wednesday last for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting several minor students.

SP Lamba said that the initial complaint was lodged at the Mebo Police Station on Wednesday last by a parent, reporting the warden’s alleged misconduct against a student, with mention of similar acts against three other minors. The case was transferred to the Women Police Station, Pasighat, and registered under Sections 4(2)/6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

During investigation, further complaints from other victims and parents surfaced, implicating the principal and accountant for allegedly concealing previous incidents and failing to report them. Based on these findings, Sections 21(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Sections 61(2)(a)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 were added to the case.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of Pasighat SDPO Dr Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, with officers from Women Police Station, Pasighat and Mebo Police Station, to ensure a fair and impartial probe. The SIT has visited the site, seized records, and collected digital evidence for forensic examination.

On the SP’s request, a special medical board has been constituted by the Joint Director of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, which has so far examined 22 victims.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo, has ordered the immediate closure of Sanggo Residential School, directing all the staff members to remain within Mebo subdivision and to not leave without written permission from the investigating officer.

SP Lamba said that statements of victims and parents are being recorded in a child-friendly manner, and the police are coordinating with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and One Stop Centre (OSC) to provide psychological and welfare support to the affected children.

He assured that the East Siang Police are committed to ensuring justice, transparency, and the protection of the victims’ privacy and dignity, in full compliance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

By Correspondent