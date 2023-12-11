Arunachal: Rijiju inaugurates Permanent Seismological Observatory at Bomdila

Itanagar, Dec 11: In a significant stride towards enhancing safety and understanding seismic activities in the region, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Permanent Seismological Observatory at Bomdila in West Kameng district on Sunday in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Science & Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam and other dignitaries.

This observatory, established at Government College, Bomdila, holds great significance for Arunachal Pradesh, a region situated in seismic zone V known for its vulnerability to earthquakes, officials said.

The observatory, established in collaboration with the National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Science, Govt. of India, aims to comprehensively understand the region’s seismicity, unravelling both surface and subsurface seismic aspects.

During his interaction with the gathering, Rijiju emphasised the crucial role of the Department of Earth Sciences and highlighted the potential benefits of the Observatory in earthquake detection, enabling advanced precautions to minimise casualties.

Rijiju also shared the government's plans for further technological advancements in the region, including the establishment of a Doppler Radar System in West Kameng district. This system is envisioned to provide precise forecasts of rain, temperature, humidity, etc., aiding farmers in planning their cultivation based on accurate weather data.

“The future of the nation is in our hands,” the Union Minister said, emphasising the importance of contributing to science and encouraging students to pursue careers in the field. He also called upon elected public representatives and government officials to actively participate in the PM's vision for the nation's development over the next 25 years, emphasising that development is a collective effort.

In a move towards collaborative efforts, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, to enhance services in the region.

During the event, the official website of the S&T Department was launched by the Union Minister, offering real-time meteorological data from stations installed across Arunachal Pradesh. A collaborative effort with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the website provides data from 54 Automated Weather Stations (AWS), with a total of 80 operational in the state. The AWS plays a crucial role in monitoring weather conditions and providing valuable information to various sectors.

Among others, Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow, Secretary, Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr M Ravichandram, State Government's Science & Technology Secretary Repo Ronya, Director, Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies, Tana Tage, West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar, HoDs, and the state and central government officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

In his closing remarks, Rijiju urged all concerned stakeholders to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, stressing the importance of spreading awareness about government schemes through an IEC van that should cover all parts of the district by January 26.

The Union Minister also inaugurated an open-air gym at Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Bomdila and interacted with the students.