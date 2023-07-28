Arunachal: Retired DDSE arrested in teachers’ fake appointment case

Itanagar, July 28: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police, which is probing the illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district, on Thursday arrested a retired government official for his alleged role in the job scam, a senior police official said.

“After detailed interrogation & technical analysis, SIC (Vig) PS has arrested one person in the case, who is a retired Govt official. The arrested person is Jomdo Lona, 61, the then Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Longding, and a resident of Medical Colony, Aalo, West Siang district,” SIC (Vigilance) SP Anant Mittal said.

The arrest, perhaps the first in the case, was made days after the investigating agency had conducted raids at multiple locations in both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in connection with the alleged illegal appointment case.

During the raid carried out concurrently at various residential and office premises, some important documents, digital evidence, and some seals were seized, Mittal has said.

It may be mentioned that the Arunachal Pradesh Government had in last month terminated all 28 primary teachers after the recommendation of a three-member Fact-Finding Committee which was constituted by Education Minister Taba Tedir following allegations of their fake appointment by a students’ union.

Subsequently, on the basis of findings of the committee report, the SIC (Vigilance) Police Station at Civil Secretariat here registered a case under Sections 120(B)/420/409/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Sec 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

“The investigation into the illegal appointment is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail,” the SP said