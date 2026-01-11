Arunachal records first sighting of Pleated Inkcap mushroom

Itanagar, Jan 10: In a significant addition to the State’s biodiversity records, a small saprophytic mushroom identified as Parasola plicatilis (Curtis) Redhead, Vilgalys and Hopple – commonly known as the Pleated Inkcap – has been documented for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh.

The mushroom was observed at the experimental farm of ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Longding. The specimen was initially noticed and collected by Dr Tilling Tayo, Assistant Chief Technical Officer (Animal Science).

The field observation and photographic documentation were subsequently communicated to Dr Deep Narayan Mishra, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Pathology), who confirmed the species based on distinctive morphological features like a strongly pleated grey cap, a slender and fragile stalk, and non-deliquescent gills.

Parasola plicatilis is a saprotrophic mushroom characterised by its extremely delicate, paper-thin cap and a very short life span, often lasting less than 24 hours.

Although non-edible and of no commercial value due to its fragile structure and ephemeral nature, the species plays a vital ecological role.

It decomposes leaf litter and organic residues through the secretion of extracellular enzymes, thereby contributing to nutrient mineralisation, carbon cycling, and the availability of essential plant nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus.

Scientists noted that the presence of this mushroom indicates a biologically active soil system, supporting healthy microbial communities and reflecting favourable soil fertility under moist, organic-rich conditions.

Such organisms are crucial for maintaining soil organic matter dynamics and sustaining ecosystem productivity.