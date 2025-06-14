Arunachal reaffirms commitment to fair compensation & rehabilitation for Siang project-affected families

Itanagar, June 14: The Arunachal Pradesh government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring equitable rehabilitation and fair compensation for families likely to be affected by the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

This assurance came during a special Cabinet meeting held on Friday to review the strategic, national security, and developmental implications of the mega hydroelectric project, which was declared a ‘National Project’ by the Centre in 2008.

Recognising public concerns surrounding the preparation of the project’s pre-feasibility report (PFR), the Cabinet acknowledged the importance of building trust and transparency with Project Affected Families (PAFs).

It highlighted the government's ongoing engagement and dialogue with stakeholders through multiple rounds of consultations aimed at addressing fears and misinformation.

To strengthen the rehabilitation process, the Cabinet approved the formation of a committee under the Secretary (Land Management) to evaluate land and property compensation rates and draft a comprehensive Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) framework.

This is seen as a significant step toward creating a just and structured mechanism that ensures PAFs are adequately supported, should the project proceed based on the PFR’s findings.

The Cabinet also stressed the importance of continued engagement with affected communities, promising that compensation and solatium mechanisms would be fair, just, and transparent at every stage of the project.

In line with its broader developmental agenda, the government directed the Urban Development department to set up new development authorities in Yingkiong and Geku to facilitate inclusive growth in the region.

- PTI