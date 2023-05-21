Arunachal Pradesh’s first flight school to come up at Tezu Airport

Itanagar, May 21: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently signed an agreement with M/s Hercules Aviation Training School Pvt Ltd to establish a Flying Training Organization (FTO) at AAI’s Tezu Airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

This agreement will accelerate the establishment process of the first FTO in Arunachal Pradesh which will help produce commercial pilots, official sources said on Saturday.

“With the establishment of FTO in this prominent tourist destination, fresh opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals will be unlocked. Also, this Aviation Academy will provide them with the finest training to become commercial pilots,” the Airports Authority of India stated in a tweet.

Hailing this fresh development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter: “An airport brings with it ease of travel and ecosystem of growth, opportunities. Delighted that Arunachal Pradesh's first Flying Training Organisation (FTO) is coming up at AAI’s Tezu Airport, following signing of an agreement with M/s Hercules Aviation Training School Pvt Ltd.”

The upcoming Aviation Academy will give youth a chance to soar high in their career by joining the booming aviation industry, said the Chief Minister while conveying his best wishes for the initiative.

“A welcome initiative by the Airports Authority of India!,” Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein tweeted.

"The MoU between AAI and M/s Hercules Aviation Training School Pvt Ltd will not only boost aviation training in the State but also create job opportunities for the youth. It will also help to create more trained manpower and skilling up the unemployed youths of the State," he said



