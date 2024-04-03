Arunachal Pradesh: Three people from Kerala found dead in Ziro hotel

Ziro, Apr 3: Three individuals, including two females, were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at the Hotel Blue Pine in Hapoli near here on Tuesday. The trio is from Kerala and is aged between 29 and 39.

According to police sources, the hotel authorities alerted the police around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, after which the bodies were transferred to the district hospital for postmortem examination.



While initial investigations suggest a possible case of suicide, authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to draw a definitive conclusion.



“A dedicated team of police personnel is currently investigating the case,” Lower Subansiri superintendent of police Keni Bagra said, declining to comment further on the ongoing investigation.



“We will provide further information once we receive the necessary medical reports,” the SP said.



Meanwhile, media reports in Kerela claimed that the deceased have been identified as Thiruvananthapuram native Arya and Kottayam residents Naveen and his wife Devi.



According to initial information, Naveen was an online trader, while his wife Devi taught German at the private school. Arya was a French teacher at the same school. The trio had reached the hotel on March 28.

