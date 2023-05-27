Arunachal Pradesh: Student leader arrested for raping domestic help

Itanagar, May 27: Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a student leader here for allegedly raping a 21-year-old domestic help, working at his home.

Milli Tetik, the accused, was arrested after the victim filed an FIR on May 23 at Women Police Station here, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Tetik is the president of the Kamle District Students' Union (KDSU).

The SP said that a medical examination of the victim was conducted at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near here, and the sexual assault on her was confirmed.

He said the police are waiting for the confession and statement of the victim before the magistrate under Section 164.

"Once the magisterial report is received, the police will undertake further action on the matter," the SP said.

Singh said the incident occurred on May 22 and police received the information of rape from TRIHMS. The victim filed an FIR the next day, and accordingly, a case was registered.

"Police will file a charge sheet soon in the case," the SP said.

He added that the accused is presently under police custody and the interrogation process is on. As of now, the victim is under observation and care.

The victim is from the Longding district and presently residing in Nirjuli.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the rape and called on the police to expedite the investigation and not let the accused out without completing the investigation.

"Such a heinous crime needs to be condemned and should never be tolerated. The APWWS will extend all possible assistance to the survivor of the rape. The Longding branch of APWWS is in touch with the survivor," the women's organisation added.