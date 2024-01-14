Arunachal Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Namsai following clashes

Guwahati, Jan 14: The district magistrate of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, utilising powers granted by Section 144 of CrPC, has implemented prohibitory orders in response to a clash between All Tai Khamti Singpho youths and Adivasi youths, causing a law and order issue.

The directive restricts gatherings of more than 4 people at a time from 2nd Mile, Namsai, to APIL Colony. Additionally, the possession of lethal weapons such as guns, daos, bows, and arrows is prohibited.

The district commissioner emphasised that those violating the orders will face legal prosecution under the appropriate provisions of the law.

This comes after a clash broke out between All Tai Khamti Singhpo Youths and Adivasi Youths of Namsai during the intervening night of January 14, 2024.











