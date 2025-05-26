Arunachal Pradesh seals MoUs worth Rs 6,357 Cr at Rising Northeast Investors Summit

New Delhi, May 25: Arunachal Pradesh has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 6,357 crore with 16 private sector investors during the two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from May 23 to 24.

The summit aimed to attract investment and unlock the economic potential of the North Eastern Region.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also serves as the Minister-in-Charge of Planning and Investment, witnessed the signing of several key MoUs facilitated by the state’s Department of Planning and Investment.

Calling the agreements a “transformational moment” for the state, Mein said, “These MoUs reflect the growing confidence of investors in Arunachal Pradesh’s potential and reinforce our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. I invite all investors to be a part of our growth story.”

He also lauded the Department of Planning and Investment for creating an enabling ecosystem to support partnerships and investment.

“These investments will enhance socio-economic development, create employment opportunities, and strengthen infrastructure not only in Arunachal Pradesh but across the Northeast,” he added.

Here are some key MoUs inked:

Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd. – ₹2,324 crore to convert agricultural waste into aviation and maritime fuel.

Developer Group India Pvt. Ltd. – ₹1,760 crore for afforestation and carbon credit monetization, ₹570 crore for Beema bamboo plantation for biofuel, and ₹55 crore for a trial plantation of Moso bamboo.

Inlamobi Pvt. Ltd. – ₹1,000 crore for the establishment of European Blue Valley Fragrances & Flavours and an Ayush Cluster.

Medhavi Group – ₹178 crore to set up a Skill, Innovation & Tribal Entrepreneurship University at Ziro, expected to generate over 430 direct jobs.

Farm Native Group – ₹150 crore to establish a 250-bed super-speciality hospital, projected to create 900–1,100 direct and 1,000–1,500 indirect jobs.

Zedsoftpoint – ₹150 crore investment in data centres, IT and ITeS.

Vishwakarma & Co. – ₹100 crore to develop a tourism-focused hotel in Ziro.

Other MoUs cover sectors such as renewable energy, bamboo processing, herbal and turmeric-based product development, and the promotion of spiritual and heritage tourism.

The cumulative impact of these investments is expected to significantly boost employment generation, skill development, innovation, healthcare, and agriculture in the state.