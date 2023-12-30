Arunachal Pradesh Police issues ‘wanted’ notice against NSCN (K-YA) militant

Itanagar, Dec 30: Following the death of former Khonsa West MLA Yumsen Matey on December 16, Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap District Police on Friday issued a ‘wanted’ notice against a hardcore cadre of the proscribed Naga outfit NSCN (K-YA) for his alleged involvement in the homicide.

It may be mentioned that the security forces earlier launched a manhunt for assailants involved in the killing of the former MLA.



Police also announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh for ‘credible’ information on the whereabouts of the absconding accused.



“SS (self-styled) Brigadier Tonglu Akham Hasik of NSCN (K-YA), Naga Army No. 130076, a native of Old Salang, is involved in the murder of Lt. Yumsen Matey, former MLA of 56th Khonsa (West) constituency,” read the ‘wanted’ notice issued by Tirap SP on Friday.



Announcing the reward of Rs 2,50,000, it said, any person having knowledge of his whereabouts may kindly inform the SP at 9436046055 or the OC PS Lazu at 6009577530/ 8731977090, while assuring that the identity of the informant will be kept secret.



This ‘development’ came barely a day after the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) claimed responsibility for the murder of former legislator Yumsen Matey.



“Yumsen Matey has been awarded capital punishment on 16/12/2023 due to his active involvement in all sorts of anti-NSCN activities. He was found guilty of masterminding anti-NSCN propaganda and slogans in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh,” a statement from the NSCN/GPRN (YA) said.

