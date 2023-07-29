Arunachal Pradesh: Peaceful solidarity march for Manipur conducted in Seppa

Itanagar, July 29: The Women Welfare Organization, East Kameng district unit on Saturday organised a peaceful rally at Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng, in solidarity with sisters of Manipur who were brutally gangraped and paraded naked in the strife-torn Northeastern state.

Despite inclement weather, a large number of participants, including the members of all society-based women’s organizations and community-based organizations (CBOs) took part in the rally and expressed their outrage over the recent horrifying incident in Manipur.

“It's such a shame that despite the talks, slogans like "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao", women and daughters’ safety and dignity were being violated in front of whole world in this nation. We are with two sisters of Manipur who were forced to go through that pain and suffering which we can’t even imagine,” the protesters said unequivocally.

“We appeal for justice for the sisters of Manipur,” they said.

The rallyists while vehemently condemning the barbaric act of May 4, appealed for peace in the violence-stricken Manipur.