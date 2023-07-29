Arunachal Pradesh: NSCN-IM militant surrender in Longding

Itanagar, July 29: An active cadre of the Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) has surrendered before the security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh with arms and ammunition.

A press release received here on Saturday said that the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles along with State Police convinced an active cadre of NSCN-IM to surrender before the security forces.

The surrendered cadre, who had worked actively for insurgent groups in the past eight years, was issued with a ‘surrender certificate’ by Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and was subsequently despatched to his native village in Longding district.

“The concerted efforts and relentless pursuit by the security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh had paid dividends as 26 cadres had already surrendered this year from this region,” the release said.