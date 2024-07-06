Arunachal Pradesh: Massive landslides block Kebang-Babuk road

Itanagar, Jul 6: Massive landslides have blocked the road between Kebang and Babuk in East Siang district, creating significant disruption. Reportedly, there were three block points in total, with two already cleared. One of these included a huge boulder rock.

The latest landslide occurred around 1:00 am on Saturday on the Kebang road.

TK Company, responsible for clearing landslide debris, reached the site at 5:00 am from their nearest camp in Rotung and commenced clearing operations.



Currently, only a portion of the landslide has been cleared, allowing vehicular movement from one side only and causing traffic difficulties.



An official from TK Company said that while some debris has been removed, the situation remains critical due to the fresh and loose soil, which poses an ongoing danger.



The official further informed that TK Company is responsible for clearing the debris until July 31, after which the responsibility will be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD).

