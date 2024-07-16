Arunachal Pradesh: Man dies in NHPC river dam tunnel collapse

Margherita, Jul 16: A tragic incident took place in Arunachal Pradesh where a person died after a CCVT tunnel collapsed.

The incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district when the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) river dam project was going on.

As per sources, the person identified as Parimal Uday was working in a tunnel model; during the process, the tunnel collapsed, leading to his untimely demise.



The incident took place during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.



Following the incident, the deceased was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem.

