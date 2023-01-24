Arunachal Pradesh: Man apprehended for killing his 2 year old son

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a shocking incident, a man was detained in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh on suspicion of murdering his two-year-old son. The event was reported late on Sunday from the Jung Kharsa area.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, owns a grocery shop on Brigade Road near the Tri-junction.

As per reports, after committing the crime, Kumar was absconding, following which the authorities were alerted at all the checkpoints.

Notably, Kumar was arrested from an under constructed house where he had been hiding from the police. Further investigation over the incident is underway.