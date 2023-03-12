Arunachal Pradesh: Losar celebration takes place at LAC near Bumla

Guwahati, March 12: As a gesture of gratitude for the soldiers securing the nation's borders and for their selfless devotion the apex body of the Monpa community held Losar celebrations at the LAC at Bumla, which is located at an altitude of 15200 feet above sea level.

Colonel JS Dodhy, the Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade graced the event as the chief guest along with other senior army officers.

While addressing the gathering, secretary general of MMT Namgey Tsering prayed for good health and safety for the soldiers.

Moreover, tourists visiting Bumla, thoroughly enjoyed the cultural programs and lunch with the soldiers.



