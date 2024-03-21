Arunachal Pradesh jolted by multiple earthquakes within hours

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Mar 21: At least three earthquakes struck the northeastern region’s Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology website, the first jolt struck at 1.49 AM with a magnitude of 3.7, and the epicentre of the quake was Wast Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh with a depth of 10 km.
Furthermore, the second quake occurred at around 3.40 a.m. with 3.4 magnitudes and a depth of 5 km, and the epicentre was in East Kameng district.
Meanwhile, the 3rd quake with a magnitude 3.2 hit the East Kameng district at 5.13 AM.
The north-eastern region of India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.
