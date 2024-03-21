86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Arunachal Pradesh jolted by multiple earthquakes within hours

By The Assam Tribune
Arunachal Pradesh jolted by multiple earthquakes within hours
X

Guwahati, Mar 21: At least three earthquakes struck the northeastern region’s Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology website, the first jolt struck at 1.49 AM with a magnitude of 3.7, and the epicentre of the quake was Wast Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh with a depth of 10 km.

Furthermore, the second quake occurred at around 3.40 a.m. with 3.4 magnitudes and a depth of 5 km, and the epicentre was in East Kameng district.

Meanwhile, the 3rd quake with a magnitude 3.2 hit the East Kameng district at 5.13 AM.

The north-eastern region of India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.





The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X