Arunachal Pradesh jolted by multiple earthquakes within hours

Guwahati, Mar 21: At least three earthquakes struck the northeastern region’s Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology website, the first jolt struck at 1.49 AM with a magnitude of 3.7, and the epicentre of the quake was Wast Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh with a depth of 10 km.

Furthermore, the second quake occurred at around 3.40 a.m. with 3.4 magnitudes and a depth of 5 km, and the epicentre was in East Kameng district.

Meanwhile, the 3rd quake with a magnitude 3.2 hit the East Kameng district at 5.13 AM.

The north-eastern region of India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.





