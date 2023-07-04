Arunachal Pradesh hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

Guwahati, July 4: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, an official bulletin said.
A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.55 p.m., epicentered at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, at a depth of 61 km.
Tremors were felt in nearby areas.
There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.
