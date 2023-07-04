Arunachal Pradesh hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

Guwahati, July 4: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.55 p.m., epicentered at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, at a depth of 61 km.





Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 12:55:34 IST, Lat: 26.62 & Long: 96.09, Depth: 61 Km ,Location: 136km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KfLiJYCdLS pic.twitter.com/WXMc4P4EGg — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 4, 2023





Tremors were felt in nearby areas.



There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.