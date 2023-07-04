85 years of service to the nation
North East

Arunachal Pradesh hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

By The Assam Tribune
Arunachal Pradesh hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, July 4: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.55 p.m., epicentered at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, at a depth of 61 km.



Tremors were felt in nearby areas.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.

The Assam Tribune


