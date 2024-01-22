Arunachal Pradesh: Former Khonsa DDSE held in alleged illegal appointment case

- By Irani Sonowal Lepcha





Itanagar, Jan 22: Igo Doye, the former Khonsa DDSE, has been apprehended by the Arunachal Police's Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) in connection with an alleged illegal appointment case (CINo. 03/2023 U/S 120(B)/420/409/468/471 IPC R/W Sec. 13(2) PC Act, 1988).

The case, initiated on August 17 last year, stems from complaints by district-based student unions and community organisations regarding irregularities in teacher appointments and subsequent regularisation within the education department in Changlang district.

SP Anant Mittal of SIC (Vigilance) disclosed that the arrest followed meticulous scrutiny of documents, interrogations, and technical analysis.

Doye, aged 51 and previously serving as the Changlang DDSE, faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities committed to a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged illegal appointments in Changlang district," the SP said.