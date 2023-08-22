Arunachal Pradesh: Former CM Apang launches new political party

Itanagar, Aug 22: Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang has launched a new regional party called ‘Arunachal Democratic Party’.

Apang informed that the ‘permission’ to float the new political party was granted by Election Commission of India (ECI) after the party had submitted an application to the ECI on May 15 this year.



“We have been given a chance to launch a new political party by the Election Commission of India,” the veteran politician told the media.



The main agenda of the formation of the party is to work for the welfare of the state, he said.



He further said, “The main aims and objectives of Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) will be to improve law and order situation, and root out corruption from the state by installing a people-friendly government.



The former Chief Minister promised to bring the State under 6th Schedule, which is the long-pending demand of the people of the State provided the party is elected in the 2024 Assembly elections. He also vowed to provide ample employment opportunities to the youth.



Elections to the 60-member House in the State are due next year, mostly likely to be held with Lok Sabha polls.



Despite being a resourceful state, Arunachal Pradesh continues to lag behind due to certain loopholes/ shortcomings in the Statehood Act. To help the state achieve greater heights, we have formed this political party.



“ADP will be a strong and vibrant regional party with the vision to create a ‘new’ Arunachal Pradesh”, Apang said. He appealed to the like-minded people, particularly the youths, to join the party in order to bring “revolutionary changes” in the political demography and development of the State.



Highlighting the reasons why the party was launched, the former CM alleged that the State has recently seen “misuse” of law and order enforcement by the state government, which “resulted in escalation of law and order problem in the State”.



Apang also alleged the state government of failing to provide basic and adequate education facilities, which, he said, led the youths into becoming a nuisance for the society. “Hence, the need of a new regional political party was felt in order to look into these issues and to solve the same. We do not need the central government to develop the state”, he added.

