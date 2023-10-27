Arunachal Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Tawang

Guwahati, Oct 27: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on October 27, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 31 km south-southeast (SSE) of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:15 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-10-2023, 10:15:37 IST, Lat: 27.32 & Long: 92.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 31km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh."







