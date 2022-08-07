Arunachal Pradesh: Drug peddler with 1 kg opium held in Changlang

Itanagar, Aug 7: The Changlang Battalion of Assam Rifles (AR) apprehended a drug peddler at Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh and recovered one kg opium (approximately) worth rupees one lakh from his possession, the AR sources said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence input received regarding likely movement of unknown underground cadres in the general area of Tirap bridge in Changlang district, the Assam Rifles troops swiftly placed surveillance in the suspected area. On deliberate search of the area, the team was successful in nabbing the individual on Friday.

On spot checking, the apprehended individual, identified as Kijen Sapong (22), a resident of Lonyan village under Lazu police station in Tirap district, was found in possession of drugs - one kg opium (approximately). He also revealed that he collects the contraband from Lazu and carries out his business in and around Changlang district. He has been moving in and out of Myanmar, because of family ties, therefore, drug supply from Myanmar can't be ruled out, the sources said.

Apart from the contraband, the AR troopers also recovered from him a cash amount of Rs 66,000, one mobile phone with SIM card, local and custom made weighing equipment, and seized his motorbike (Yamaha FZ5) bearing registration No.AS-06 Z 1480.

The apprehended drug dealer, along with the recoveries, was later handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigation, the sources added.