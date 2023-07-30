Arunachal Pradesh: Centre sanctions roads and bridges for upgradation under PMGSY

Itanagar, July 30: In a significant development, 91 roads measuring a length of 720.75 km and 30 long span bridges under the Government of India’s flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been sanctioned for upgradation in Arunachal Pradesh.



The projects have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India with an estimated cost of Rs 757.58 core, an official release from the office of Union Minister for Earth Sciences and Arunachal West MP Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

“It is the commitment of the double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji, Arunachal Pradesh is finally getting its due. A lot more development projects will come up over the next 5 years,” stated the Union Minister.

These roads will support in improving rural road connectivity to 500 habitations in the districts of Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamale, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Lohit, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng and West Siang, he said.

“All these roads and bridges will provide an improved connectivity with all-weather surfacing to remote and far flung habitations in the State for overall socio-economic development,” Rijiju said.

Improved surface connectivity will also help students, farmers and patients with better accessibility to schools, agricultural markets and primary & community health centers. Improved access to education centers will also help in better school attendance and higher level of education, the Union Minister added.