Arunachal Pradesh badminton player to receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

-By Irani Sonowal Lepcha

Itanagar, Jan 21: Jessica Neyi Saring, a ten-year-old badminton sensation hailing from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district, has earned a prestigious nomination for the 2024 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP).

Formerly known as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, the PMRBP stands as India’s highest civilian honour for children.

Daughter of Bharat Saring, Jessica has swiftly risen as a bright star in the realm of junior badminton. Embarking on her badminton journey at the tender age of 4 through the Arunachal State Badminton Association’s (ASBA) "Catch them Young" initiative, Jessica's remarkable tenacity and skill have propelled her to noteworthy victories.



As a testament to her prowess, she secured a gold medal in the U-13 girls’ doubles category at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament in Gaya (Bihar) in June–July 2023 and in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) in the same year.



Furthermore, Jessica has clinched multiple state titles at the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship in the U-9, U-11, and U-13 girls’ singles categories, solidifying her status as a dominant force in the sport.



Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his congratulations to Jessica, acknowledging her talent and unwavering commitment to excellence in badminton.



"The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a fitting acknowledgment of Jessica’s talent and her unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of badminton. She stands as an inspiration for young athletes. My best wishes to her in all her future endeavours. May she continue to shine bright and bring laurels to the State," Mein wrote on X.



The ASBA and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) have also lauded Jessica for her noteworthy nomination.



AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago highlighted Jessica's impact beyond the sporting arena, stating, “Beyond her sporting achievements, Jessica serves as a beacon of inspiration for the youth in Arunachal Pradesh, where prevalent challenges like drug addiction and anti-social activities persist. Her commitment to badminton extends beyond the court, guiding young minds towards a positive and nationalistic perspective.”



Recognising her exceptional contributions, the AOA recommended Jessica for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award 2024.



President Droupadi Murmu is set to present the award to 19 outstanding children for their exceptional achievements on January 22, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners on January 23.



The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 2024 will be distributed across six categories: art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).

