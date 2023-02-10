Arunachal Pradesh : AUS Namsai ‘adopts’ martyr Tape Yajo’s daughter

Itanagar, Feb 10: Showing its respect to the proud son of the soil, the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai has decided to ‘adopt’ the daughter of late Naik Tape Yajo, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation while fighting terrorists in J&K in 2008.

The university has offered to bear the responsibility of Late Tape Yajo’s daughter Yaming Yajo for pursuing GNM programme along with free hostel facility.





“On the recommendation of Brigadier Charandeep Singh, SM (Veteran), Spl DIG, Assam Police, the Welfare Committee of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai has resolved to shoulder the responsibility of Yaming Yajo, daughter of Late Naik Tape Yajo who was martyred in 2008 while fighting terrorists in Poonch (J&K), for pursuing GNM programme from the University with hostel accommodation without any fee,” a statement from the university said on Thursday.



Late Naik Tape Yajo, a proud son of Arunachal Pradesh and resident of Karo village in Shi-Yomi district, had served the Indian Army with distinction for more than 12 years. He laid his life during operation against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir while leading a scout of the attacking column tasked to eliminate terrorists in Poonch sector of J&K on September 21, 2008.

During the operation, terrorists attacked unexpectedly and opened fire from a very close range with heavy automatic guns following which Tape Yajo was injured. Despite being wounded and bleeding profusely, he charged the terrorists at close range and he and his team killed three hardcore terrorists. However, Tape Yajo succumbed to his injuries on September 22, 2008.

He was one of the most decorated Army men with many gallantry medals including 50th Year of Independence Anniversary Army Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal with Clasp Bhutan, Special Seva Medal with Clasp Suraksha, OP Rakshak Medal, High Altitude Medal, 9 Years Long Service Medal, OP Parakram Medal and the prestigious Kriti Chakra (posthumous).

“The Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai with its glorious 10 years of existence is continuously progressing by facilitating thousands of students transforming their dreams into reality. As a responsible academic Institution, AUS is always a frontrunner in extending its support to the learners in completing their higher education without any difficulty.

The entire AUS fraternity is overwhelmed to be able to extend its heartiest gratitude to the Martyr Late Naik Tape Yajo ji for his ultimate service to the nation,” the statement added.