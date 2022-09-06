Arunachal Pradesh Assembly pays tribute to former minister Changkom Hondik

Itanagar, Sep 6: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to senior Congress leader and former state minister Changkom Hondik who died in June this year.

As soon as the obituary reference was made, Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona said Hondik's demise is a great loss to the state.

The former minister, who was elected as a Congress MLA from Namsang constituency in 1996, was later inducted as Industries Minister in the Gegong Apang-led government.

He was the general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) for two terms and was holding the post of the APCC vice president at the time of his death.

"My condolences to his family and friends. Prayers to Lord Buddha to give peace to the departed soul," Khandu said.

Former chief minister and APCC president Nabam Tuki also joined in paying tributes to Hondik.

"Hondik was a very good friend of mine and was closely associated with me for the last four decades. He was a very simple, kind-hearted, and hardworking person. His selfless contribution to the Indian National Congress in the state and the services rendered for the welfare of the people and development of his home constituency will always be remembered," Tuki said.

The House observed a two-minute silence in his memory.

Hondik died at a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh district on June 17 this year, after a prolonged illness.