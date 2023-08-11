Arunachal Pradesh: Active ULFA (I) cadre arrested in Tirap

Itanagar, Aug 11: Ahead of Independence Day, security forces have arrested one active cadre of the proscribed militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.

“In a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Arunachal Pradesh police in the evening of August 9, 2023 one active cadre of ULFA (I) was apprehended in Tirap district,” AR sources said on Thursday.

As per credible sources, Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap Police launched an operation in the latter hours on August 9. The joint team of security forces worked on a reliable input to launch in the border village of Noglo. The search party tactically cordoned the suspected area where the cadre was resting.

“The cadre was taken completely by surprise and did not get a chance to escape or resist arrest,” sources said, adding that the cadre had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar border to try and make their way to Assam in a bid to carry out subversive activities.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Self-Styled Private Aparajit Nath alias Pankaj Asom. The individual is a resident of Basbari (Bongaigaon), Assam and was recruited last year into the proscribed faction.

The apprehension of the cadre comes at a crucial time when the country is preparing to celebrate its 77th Independence Day. In this year alone, there have been numerous apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA(I) cadres in TCL region of Arunachal Pradesh, which has dealt a serious blow to the activities and hierarchy of the banned outfit, the AR sources said