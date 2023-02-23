Arunachal Police recovers arms & ammunition at Indo-Myanmar border

Itanagar, Feb 23: In a major counter-insurgency operation near the Indo-Myanmar border, the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on Thursday busted a major camp of the Naga insurgent group, Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), in Changlang district of the Northeastern state.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the camp, which was subsequently destroyed by the cops, a senior police officer said.

Upon receipt of credible information, a team of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP)’s Special Task Force (STF) and Changlang Police this morning launched an assault over the camp occupied by insurgents of ENNG in the general area of Lungpang under Rima Putok circle in Changlang district, bordering Myanmar, an APP spokesperson said.

“The nefarious activities of ENNG have been on the radar of the APP for a few months now. To counter the threat posed by them, a strategy was evolved for necessary action.

Under the leadership of DGP Satish Golchha, a plan was formulated by IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, and executed by Changlang SP Mihin Gambo and SP (STF) Rohit Rajbir Singh,” he said.

On the recce conducted on Wednesday, 5 suspected insurgents were spotted. Thus, in today's operation, a controlled offensive in the camp was mounted. As a result, the UGs were forced to abandon the camp and retreat, he said.

Upon ceasing of operation, the camp was investigated for evidence that led to recovery of the arms & ammunition, and other stores. The recoveries include one AK-47 rifle, one M16 rifle, one hand grenade, 104 AK-47 7.62 mm rounds, 23 5.56mm rounds, four AK-47 7.62mm ammo magazines, two 5.56 mm ammo magazines, two assault machetes, one WT communication set along with charger, and a PAN card in the name of one Anthony Taidong.

Notably, the camp was later burned down by the team after due photography and videography of the incident site, the spokesperson added.