Arunachal Police launches probe into alleged fraud at NIT Jote

Itanagar, Aug 9: The Papum Pare police have initiated a high-profile investigation into allegations of corruption at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jote, situated near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The probe, launched by the Papum Pare district police, seeks to uncover the truth behind claims of fraudulent student admissions and improper recruitment practices at the institute.



According to reports, the investigation was ordered by Papum Pare Superintendent of Police (SP) Taru Gusar on July 4, and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Radhe Obing has been tasked with leading the inquiry.



The action follows a complaint filed by Biri Gatu, a resident of Itanagar, who has accused NIT Jote of engaging in a systematic racket involving the acceptance of students with fake master’s degree certificates into PhD programs.



Gatu’s complaint further alleges that the institute’s administration—including department heads, the Dean of Academics, and the Director—has been complicit in awarding PhD degrees based on these counterfeit documents, with no established procedure to verify their authenticity.



In a separate grievance, Gatu has charged that NIT Jote has been illegally hiring individuals with invalid educational and other certificates, bypassing necessary verifications by bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).



Speaking to The Assam Tribune, SP Gusar said the investigation is in its preliminary phase and the police are working on all aspects of the case. He, however, denied providing more information.

Amid these troubling allegations, representatives from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) recently met with the NIT director.

During the meeting, the director asserted that the institute’s admissions and examination processes are managed through a centralized system designed to ensure thorough scrutiny of candidate documents.



He pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and emphasized the institute’s commitment to transparency.



AAPSU has called for stringent actions to address the allegations and safeguard the integrity of educational standards in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the importance of maintaining the credibility of the state’s prestigious institutions.

