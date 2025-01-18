Arunachal police arrest Tana Hasi, key recruiter for United Tani Army

Itanagar, Jan 18: The Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested one Tana Hasi, a local resident, who was in direct contact with the United Tani Army and Naga insurgent groups, and helped in the recruitment of misguided youths.

"Investigations revealed that he (Hasi) recruited young individuals, facilitating their transportation to camps associated with banned outfits. The Capital Police prevented one of the youths from joining the United Tani Army," IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa told reporters.

"Social media platforms and local networks were used to identify and mislead young people, persuading them to join the outfit," Apa said.

Informing that the State police have identified several individuals recruited into the United Tani Army, Apa appealed to those youths to voluntarily return to the mainstream, assuring that "no legal action will be taken against you if you come forward on your own". He further said, "If you step back now, we will provide you with support to reintegrate into society and pursue a better future."

In December 2024, the United Tani Army (UTA), formerly known as the National Socialist Council of Taniland, resurfaced in Arunachal Pradesh, voicing opposition to the construction of mega-dam projects in the Siang region.

The group demanded the cancellation of all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) signed with hydropower developers for such projects, emphasizing the need for full consultation with stakeholders and the public before proceeding with any hydropower initiatives.

Additionally, the UTA has called for the expulsion of Chakma and Hajong refugees residing in the state, asserting that these communities, granted temporary refuge at the request of the Indian government, have no right to permanent settlement in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police continue to monitor and dismantle recruitment networks associated with the UTA to maintain peace and stability in the state.