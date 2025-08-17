Arunachal mountaineer Kabak Yano conquers Europe’s highest peak, Mt Elbrus

Itanagar, Aug 17: Arunachal Pradesh mountaineer Kabak Yano successfully scaled Mt Elbrus, the tallest peak in Europe and Russia, on August 16 at 5:20 am local time.

Standing at 18,510 feet in the Caucasus Mountains of southwestern Russia, the dormant Stratovolcano marks a significant milestone in Yano’s ambitious Seven Summits Challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountain on each continent.

Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, congratulated Yano on her extraordinary accomplishment.

“Her exceptional achievement reflects the true ‘Spirit of Arunachal’ and will inspire especially young girls to embrace challenges with courage and resilience,” he said in a statement.

The Governor had flagged off Yano for the Seven Summits Challenge on July 28 and expressed confidence in her ability to complete the mission successfully.

Born on September 5, 1999, Yano has already made history by summiting Mount Everest on May 21, 2024.

She became the fifth woman from Arunachal Pradesh and the first woman from the Nyishi community to achieve this feat, after commencing her Everest expedition in March 2024 and reaching the base camp on April 17.

With her latest triumph on Mt Elbrus, Yano continues to set new benchmarks for Indian mountaineers and is fast emerging as a beacon of inspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

