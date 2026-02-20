Arunachal, Mizoram celebrate 40th Statehood Day, PM Modi highlights growth & unity

Guwahati, Feb 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union ministers and leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of the two northeastern states on the occasion of their 40th Statehood Day, lauding their distinct identities and growing contributions to national development.

In separate messages, the Prime Minister praised Arunachal Pradesh for its vibrant tribal heritage and deep connection with nature.

Calling it the land “where the sun rises first in the country”, he said the state’s culture and traditions make it truly special.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Modi noted that the practice of greeting one another with “Jai Hind” reflects a living affirmation of national pride and unity.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on connectivity and development in border areas, he said thousands of kilometres of roads had been constructed over the past decade, including in remote regions.

He cited key projects such as the Donyi Polo Airport and the Sela Tunnel as major steps toward improving infrastructure and accessibility. Referring to the Vibrant Villages Programme, Modi stressed that border settlements should be regarded as the “first villages” of the country rather than the last.

On Mizoram, the Prime Minister praised the state’s striking natural beauty, strong community spirit and rich traditions.

He said Mizo culture reflects a unique blend of heritage and harmony, and expressed hope that the state would continue progressing on the path of peace, development and prosperity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, wishing Arunachal Pradesh continued progress while preserving its cultural heritage, and hoping for peace and prosperity in Mizoram.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described Arunachal Pradesh’s journey from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a Union Territory in 1972 and finally to statehood in 1987 as a testament to resilience and determination.

Addressing Statehood Day celebrations at IG Park in Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that 2025–2035 would be observed as the “Decade of Hydropower”, positioning the sector as the cornerstone of the state’s future economic growth.

He said 1.2 GW of hydropower projects are currently operational, while 4.8 GW are under construction. The 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Project is expected to be completed this year, and the 2,880-MW Dibang Project is targeted for completion by 2032.

Khandu added that upcoming hydropower projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore could generate around Rs 4,000 crore annually and create more than 30,000 direct and 16,000 indirect employment opportunities in the coming years.

Alongside, Arunachal Pradesh also celebrated the day with patriotic fervour at Jubilee Ground in Anini, with local leaders highlighting development achievements and calling for youth empowerment and civic responsibility.

In Aizawl, Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) highlighted the state’s strategic importance due to its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He said Mizoram plays a vital role in advancing India’s Act East Policy in a rapidly changing global environment. He also underscored the state’s progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainable development, while preserving cultural values and social harmony.

The Governor further pointed to Mizoram’s reputation for peace, cleanliness, favourable climate and its widely appreciated “no honking” traffic culture.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, in a message thanking the Prime Minister, said the Centre’s recognition of the state’s natural beauty and community spirit was encouraging.

He reaffirmed Mizoram’s commitment to sustained growth and meaningful contribution to national progress.

“We remain committed to advancing Mizoram’s growth and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s progress,” posted Chief Minister Lalduhoma in a microblogging platform.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram both attained full statehood on February 20, 1987, becoming the 24th and 23rd states of the Indian Union respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh was earlier known as North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and became a Union Territory in 1972, while Mizoram, carved out of Assam as a Union Territory following political unrest, was granted statehood under the State of Mizoram Act, 1986.

