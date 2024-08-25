Arunachal man held after confessing to killing wife, child on WhatsApp

Guwahati, August 25: A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, for the alleged murder of his wife and child.

The crime came to light when the accused, Gangngam Gangsa, confessed to the killings by posting a photo of his victims in a WhatsApp group on Saturday. The message was reported by Mangu Pansa, who subsequently filed an FIR at the Longding police station.

Acting on the complaint, a police team, accompanied by the complainant and Executive Magistrate Bini Shiva, visited the crime scene and discovered the bodies of the woman and child.

Longding Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja confirmed that Gangsa was promptly arrested and taken into custody. Authorities also seized a machete and a spade from the scene.

The bodies were returned to their relatives following a post-mortem examination. A case has been filed in connection with the murders, and the police are currently interrogating the suspect to determine the motive behind the crime.