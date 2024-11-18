Arunachal int’l border of vital & strategic importance for national security: Guv KT Parnaik

Itanagar, Nov. 18: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) on Sunday said that the sensitive international border in Arunachal Pradesh is of vital and strategic importance for national security.

Addressing a Sainik Sammelan at Monigong in Shi-Yomi district, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Governor urged the security forces to remain vigilant and uphold the proud traditions of the Indian armed forces in safeguarding the critical border regions.

Parnaik, who is on a two-day visit to Shi-Yomi district, emphasised the commitment of both the armed forces and civil administration to safeguarding the region and fostering trust and cooperation among all stakeholders.

He shared insights into effective border management and modern security strategies, and stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental alertness to address the challenges posed by the sensitive borders. He also advised the armed forces to enhance vigilance and foster a sense of security among the local population, and strengthen goodwill between the troops and the local community.

Deputy General Officer Commanding Brig Sunil Upadhyaya of the 56 Infantry Upadhyaya of the 56 Infantry Division, and Commander Brig Md Sarfraz of the 5 Brigade briefed the Governor on the operational preparedness and security measures in place to maintain the sanctity of the LAC. They also informed the Governor of the bonhomie among the security forces and local population, and cordial relations with the district administration.

Troops of the Indian Army and personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles attended the programme.

During his visit to the vibrant border village of Monigong, the Governor interacted with the villagers and reviewed the projects under the Vibrant Villages programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central and State governments are committed to bring development in all the "first villages" of the border area.

Reiterating his call to the people to participate in developmental and transformational progress of Arunachal Pradesh with 'Nation First' spirit and maintain the territorial integrity in the remote border villages, the Governor said that the concerted effort of all stakeholders will facilitate more progress and encourage reverse migration from urban to rural areas.

He urged the people to work collectively towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', emphasising that a 'Viksit Arunachal' is integral to this vision, achievable by prioritising four key pillars of development - education, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

The Governor also said that Shi-Yomi district has huge potential for religious, eco and adventure tourism, and encouraged the youth to get involved in tourism-related avenues, such as tour operators, guides, creating homestay facilities and other ventures.

