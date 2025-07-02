Arunachal India’s top carbon sink, key to net-zero emission by 2070, claims CM Khandu

Itanagar, July 2: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday, claimed that the frontier state holds the distinction of being “India's largest carbon sink”, an ecological powerhouse playing a pivotal role in combating climate change and aiding the country's march toward net-zero emissions.

In a social media post as part of his administration's “PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth” campaign, Khandu highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh contributes a remarkable 14.38% to India's total carbon sequestration.

With an impressive 79% forest cover, the state currently boasts a carbon stock of 1,021 million tonnes, the highest in the country, the chief minister claimed.

"This rich carbon stock is critical for India to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2070," Khandu wrote, underlining Arunachal's silent yet substantial contribution to national climate goals.

While the state's vast green cover makes it a top carbon sink, the impacts of climate change are already visible and increasingly real, necessitating urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"From the lungs of the Himalayas, Arunachal Pradesh plays a crucial role in India's journey towards Net-Zero emission by 2070," the chief minister said in another social media post.

Khandu's remarks not only spotlight the ecological value of Arunachal's forests but also align with national and global climate priorities.

The state's forest wealth, which spans across dense tropical rainforests and alpine woodlands, absorbs vast amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide, an essential mechanism in mitigating global warming.

The chief minister's post is part of a series showcasing governance milestones under “PEMA 3.0”, a governance push aimed at structural reforms and sustainable development.

