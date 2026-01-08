Arunachal Home Minister meets governor Parnaik; security, border issues discussed

Itanagar, Jan 8: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung called on Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik at Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday and held wide-ranging discussions on issues relating to security, law and order, and governance in the State.

During the meeting, they discussed key matters concerning border management, indigenous affairs, and other issues vital to the State’s stability and overall well-being.

The Governor also commended the Home Minister, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, and the entire police force for the meticulous and peaceful conduct of the recent panchayat and local bodies’ elections.

He also appreciated the Home Minister’s firm leadership in the ongoing campaign against drugs, describing it as a critical mission to safeguard the youth and protect the social fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising the need to stay ahead of emerging challenges, the Governor advised the Home Minister to progressively adopt modern technology to strengthen the State’s security systems, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He underlined the importance of geo-spatial technology in governance and called for widespread awareness of cyber security, terming it the need of the hour.

“Our State must place a strong emphasis on cyber security to ensure the safety and confidence of every citizen in the digital age,” the Governor said.

The Governor also recommended prompt action to deter illegal constructions by illegal immigrants, who, he cautioned, are trying to make inroads into the State.

While monitoring the rescue operation related to the recent Chaglagam accident, the Governor expressed concern for public safety and advised the Home Minister to direct district police to closely monitor vehicular movement during night hours as a precautionary measure.

The Governor also stressed that proactive steps, timely supervision and effective coordination at the district level can significantly reduce risks and help save lives.

Briefing the Governor, the Home Minister apprised him of the prevailing law-and-order situation, outlining the challenges faced on the ground and the measures being undertaken to address them.

He shared details of preventive steps, enforcement actions and ongoing initiatives aimed at maintaining peace, ensuring public safety and strengthening public confidence in the administration.





By

Correspondent