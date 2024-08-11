Arunachal Home Minister asks Nyishi students’ body to cancel 36-hr bandh

Itanagar, August 11: Home Minister Mama Natung has urged the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) to call off their planned 36-hour bandh, scheduled from 5 am tomorrow to 5 pm on August 13.

Natung, on Sunday, informed that ANSU had submitted a ten-point representation to the government on October 25, 2023, but the government's response to this representation was issued on November 13, 2023.

He attributed the delay in dialogue to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the assembly elections, which affected discussions.

Natung also appealed to the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) to intervene and assist in resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, in response to the bandh, Itanagar Capital Region District Magistrate Talo Potom has declared the call for bandh “illegal and unlawful”.

Potom highlighted that the bandh would cause significant hardship to daily wage earners, patients, and businesses, also expressing concerns about potential law-and-order issues, which could lead to loss of life and property.

Potom cited a Supreme Court ruling that deems bandh calls “unconstitutional”, noting that such actions infringe on citizens' fundamental right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution.

He recalled past incidents where bandhs resulted in loss of life, property damage, and economic disruptions.

The District Magistrate has also ordered ANSU President Nabam Dodum to withdraw the bandh call, warning of serious legal consequences for any attempt to enforce it.

The order also states that any damage or destruction of public or private property during the bandh will be recovered from those responsible for calling it.

The Superintendent of Police for the Itanagar/Naharlagun area has been instructed to enforce the order.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, and the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, urges the public to continue their activities as usual during the bandh period.

The students’ body called for a bandh demanding the following:

• Repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh district-based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive Development and Promotion) Act, 2015.

• Restriction on non-indigenous contractors in development projects

• Revamping government schools through Public-Private Partnerships

• Introduction of Moral Education up to Class VIII

• Mandatory involvement of private and public companies in school development

• Establishment of a mechanism to ensure transparent and fair elections in the state.

• Suspension of Lham Tashi, OSD to the Chief Minister, Kirli Padu, SP, APPS, and Miss Moyir Basar Kamdak, APPS, due to alleged conspiracy, and for the cancellation of MOAs/MOUs related to Article 371H and USF.

• Cancellation of the MOA/MOU signed with NHPC regarding Article 371H and USF.

• Adopting a resolution to oppose the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

• ANSU calls for the introduction of post-graduate courses at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, and Government College, Doimukh