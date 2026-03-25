Arunachal holds key public hearing on 1605-MW Subansiri Upper Project

Itanagar, March 25: The public hearing on the proposed 1605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, being executed by the NHPC Limited, was conducted at the Singhik Hall in Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, with a large gathering of local residents and stakeholders in attendance.

The hearing was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, led by scientist Jumli Kato and executive engineer Ranjeev Kimsing, along with their team. Kato presented the objectives of the public hearing through a detailed presentation, outlining the environmental considerations and scope of the project.

Presiding over the meeting, Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo assured the public and affected families that the district administration would remain vigilant in addressing their concerns.

He stressed that no affected family would be left behind, and that all grievances, assistance, and compensation would be handled in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. He also called for cooperation between the public, executing agencies, and the Government for holistic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries, IPR and Printing Minister Nyato Dukam reiterated that elected representatives are committed to safeguarding the interests of the people. He assured that no affected family would be deprived of the benefits related to the NHPC project and urged the public to support the smooth implementation of the mega initiative.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki clarified that the people of Upper Subansiri were not opposed to dam projects but were seeking fair benefits, including job reservations for affected families, development opportunities, and necessary modifications in Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

He noted that misconceptions portraying locals as anti-dam have been spread on the social media and termed such narratives as misleading. He assured that gaps in the existing guidelines and MoUs would be taken up with the Government for revision in the interest of the people.

Representatives of affected families from both banks of the proposed project also participated in the discussion, voicing their concerns and suggestions.

The meeting witnessed participation of elected representatives, stakeholders, village heads, and members of the affected families.