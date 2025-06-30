Arunachal hits 100% elementary enrolment, trims secondary dropout rate to 11.7%

Itanagar, June 30: Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in improving access to quality education by reducing the dropout rate at the secondary level to 11.7% and achieving 100% adjusted net enrolment at the elementary level, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said.

Highlighting key education sector achievements under his administration's “PEMA 3.0 Year of Reforms and Growth”, Khandu said the state has also recorded a substantial improvement in the pupil-teacher ratio, now standing at 11:1, far better than the national average of 24:1.

"These milestones reflect our commitment to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all," Khandu said in a social media post on Sunday.

He announced that Arunachal Pradesh has officially transitioned from an "Aspirant" to a "Performer" state in the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2024 under Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).

The SDG India Index, developed by NITI Aayog, serves as the country's primary tool for tracking national and sub-national progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

It evaluates the performance of states and union territories across 113 indicators, spanning 16 goals, and offers a comprehensive snapshot of their SDG achievements.

The index plays a pivotal role in identifying strengths and gaps, facilitating data-driven policy interventions, and fostering inter-state collaboration to accelerate SDG implementation across India.

The chief minister attributed the improvement in key education indicators to sustained reforms and grassroots implementation.

PTI