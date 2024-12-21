Arunachal Guv urges police to shift from traditional to tech-driven policing

Itanagar, Dec 21: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) has urged senior officers of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) to shift from traditional policing methods to embrace technology and data- driven approaches for effective policing.

"Equip your officers with the skills and knowledge to operate modern tools effectively. Be transparent, ethical, and people-focused in your leadership," the Governor stated.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference of SPs and Commandants of APP at the DK Convention Centre on Friday, he said that the district police chiefs and commandants are the custodians of the State's safety and security, and that their decisions, actions, and leadership shape the perception of law enforcement and the sense of justice within the communities.

The Governor put stress on ensuring discipline, law and order, smart policing, and countering the drug menace, while touching on new criminal laws and the welfare of police personnel. He further said that discipline and accountability form the corner- stone of a professional and respected police force, and urged the officers to implement and reinforce a culture of ethical leadership.

Referring to the three new criminal laws, the Governor said that these laws are people-oriented. He said that laws are the backbone of a well- functioning society, ensuring order, justice, and equality.

The Governor advised the SPs and commandants to create a healthy, safe, supportive, and progressive environment for their personnel and officers. He also said that they must prioritise stress management programmes, psychological counselling, and regular health check-ups for their subordinates. In addition, they must offer platforms for officers and personnel to raise grievances and ensure that these are addressed without delay.

The Governor also emphasised on fair promotion systems, adequate housing, and timely payment of allowances.

Sharing his concern over substance abuse, the Governor remarked that the drug menace is affecting "our youth, our families, and the future of the State". It demands a response that is both firm and compassionate, he said and urged the police officers to strengthen community policing programmes.

Home Minister Mama Natung said that the two-day annual conference serves as a pivotal platform for the APP to reflect on current practices, adapt to new challenges, and set forth innovative strategies for effective and community-oriented policing.

Earlier, DGP Anand Mohan highlighted the State Police department's achievements and future plans.





