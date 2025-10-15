Arunachal govt vows sustainable growth, efficiency in power sector

Itanagar, Oct 15: The Arunachal Pradesh government has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering sustainable growth in the state’s power sector, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

Chairing the 8th State Advisory Committee meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Tuesday, called for active participation from all stakeholders to build a robust and efficient power ecosystem, according to an official statement from the deputy CM’s office.

The meeting, held at the civil secretariat in Itanagar, centred on strategies to strengthen the state’s power sector, improve efficiency, and accelerate the integration of renewable energy.

Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, noted that while the Electricity Act, 2003, was designed to bring transparency and efficiency to the sector, high technical and commercial losses continue to hamper progress.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s position as a prominent hydropower hub, the deputy CM said the state’s power sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by technological innovation, renewable energy adoption, and progressive reforms.

He emphasised the crucial role of regulatory bodies and advisory committees in ensuring transparency, competitiveness, and consumer protection, while guiding the sector toward sustainable growth.

Stressing the importance of APSERC’s institutional capacity, Mein called for enhanced budgetary support and the establishment of a dedicated independent office for the commission, enabling it to function efficiently and fulfil its statutory responsibilities.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials and experts, including the secretaries of Consumer Affairs and Transport, the chief engineer of the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Arunachal Chamber of Commerce president, Prof Anoop Singh of IIT Kanpur, All India DISCOM Association director S. N. Kalita, and representatives from Power Grid, NHPC, and other state utilities.

PTI