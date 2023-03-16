Arunachal Govt terminates 2 ADOs in connection with paper leak case

Itanagar, Mar 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Government has terminated two officials of the Agriculture Department from their services for their alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leakage case, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Agriculture Bidol Tayeng said that two group-A officers occupying the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) - Dekni Romin (posted at Taliha in Upper Subansiri district) and Yimar Rakshap (posted at Hawai in Anjaw district) - were terminated by the Govt from their services.

They were arrested by SIC (Vigilance) in connection with the paper leak case in November last year.

The Commissioner said that both the officers were served with termination notices by the department on February 6, giving them 30 days time to reply. The notices were served to them at the Jully District Jail, where they are being lodged for more than three months.

“However, none of the officers have replied to the notice, and hence, the two officers were terminated from the service as per condition No. 1 of their appointment letter,” Tayeng said.

Earlier, six trainee sub-inspectors of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) – namely, Yon Talom, Pakjum Gamlin, Jembang Darang, Kangkeng Garu, Kaling Jerang and Kali Yomcha were terminated from their services recently.

The cadet sub-inspectors, who were undergoing training at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), Shillong, Meghalaya, were arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak case in January last.

Mention may be made that Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on March 10 last informed the Assembly that a total of 54 persons, including 42 government officials, have been arrested on allegations of malpractice. He also stated that the process for their termination, as per rules, has already been started and those found guilty would be terminated.