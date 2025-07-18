Arunachal govt initiates process for forming administrative reforms panel

Itanagar, July 18: The process to identify distinguished individuals who will be part of the proposed Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) has been initiated by the Arunachal Pradesh government, according to officials on Friday.

The panel is expected to usher in transformative changes in public administration and governance in the state, he said.

The process formally began with a meeting of the selection committee held here on Thursday, the official said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and State Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng were also present there, he said.

"Their contributions and insights were highly appreciated," the official said.

In his remarks, Khandu underlined the significance of thoughtful leadership and inclusive dialogue in creating robust institutional frameworks.

"This is a crucial step in our journey towards administrative efficiency and meaningful reforms," the chief minister said.

The proposed ARC, once formally constituted, will be entrusted with a vital mandate to review the existing administrative structure, recommend measures to enhance public service delivery, and streamline governance mechanisms across departments.

The state government had issued a notification regarding the formation of the commission in November last year. Since then, groundwork has been underway to ensure the selection of competent and experienced members who can guide the commission's work effectively, the official said.

The panel's responsibilities will include a thorough examination of Arunachal Pradesh's governance landscape and the formulation of reform proposals that align with contemporary socio-economic needs.

These reforms will contribute to the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, which envisions a developed and efficient India by the 100th year of Independence.

- PTI