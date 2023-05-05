Arunachal Govt forms committee for safe evacuation of students from violence-hit Manipur

Itanagar, May 5: The Arunachal Pradesh Government has constituted a coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO for safe evacuation of the Arunachal students from the violence-hit Manipur.

“A coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO is constituted for safe evacuation of our students from Manipur. Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with Govt of Manipur and our students to ensure their well being,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a statement on Friday.

The CM’s statement came amid growing concerns among the parents over the safety of their children studying in various educational institutions in Manipur following the recent outbreak of violence in the state.

Khandu also said that for further details, one may contact Dy Resident Commissioner (DRC), Arunachal Bhavan, Guwahati, Dr Dilip Kumar Chutia (7086026788) or Thutan Jamba, Addl SP (7630090058).

Around 240 students from Arunachal Pradesh are studying in Manipur, the DRC said, adding that plans are afoot to evacuate them. He also added that some of the students have already arrived at Guwahati and another batch of 15 students arrived at Dibrugarh this morning by taking a normal flight.

The Chief Minister, while expressing his deep concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur, stated in a tweet: “Deeply pained over the violence in Manipur, which has displaced several families.”

Extending solidarity with the affected people of Manipur, Khandu said, “In this hour of crisis, we are with the people of Manipur and CM N Biren Singh ji and extend support to every step aimed (at) restoring peace and bonhomie in the state.”

While asserting that “dialogue is the best way to resolve all differences and grievances in a democratic set up”, he exuded confidence that “peace will soon return to Manipur, a great land of diversity, fraternity and compassion”.

Chief Minister Khandu also expressed his gratitude to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma “for his kind interventions in ensuring the affected families are taken care of if they take shelter in the state”.