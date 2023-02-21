Arunachal Govt focused on creating job opportunities for youth: Guv

Itanagar, Feb 21: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik on Monday appealed to the people of the State “to walk the talk to make Arunachal Pradesh a peaceful and progressive State”.

In his maiden public address at the 37th Statehood Day function here at IG Park, the Governor said that the State Government is focused on creating job opportunities for the youth, improving the standard of living, maintaining law and order and security of our sensitive border areas.

He said, Arunachal Pradesh has come a long way from being the remote NEFA at the time of Independence to becoming a full-fledged State in 1987 and since then the State has progressed in leaps and bounds.“The last few years have witnessed quantum progress and all-round development in the State”, he said and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strategic vision and continued personal focus on the development of the frontier state.

“His recent visit to the State to inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport and dedication of 600 MW Hydro Project to the Nation has provided a massive boost towards infrastructure upgradation.

We are also receiving unflinching support of the Union government for development and prosperity, resulting in ushering of peace and tranquility in the State”, the Governor said.

Stating that the connectivity along the border areas has been ramped up, the Governor said that three airstrips at Mechukha, Tuting and Vijaynagar have already become operational, while proposal for three more ALGs at Dirang, Anini and Upper Subansiri districts has been sent to Centre which once developed will improve the communication and logistics of far-flung border areas and will largely benefit the livelihood of population in border areas as well as sustenance of our defence forces deployed ahead.

The Governor said that with the increasing importance towards development of border areas in last 7-8 years, around 1200 km of roads have been built along with ancillary facilities like repair and maintenance of foot suspension bridges, resultantly uplifting the socio-economic life of the people and ensuring reverse migration in border villages like Huri & Taksing.

He said, “In consonance with Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, we have identified five vibrant villages along border areas, which are being developed with a view to attract and inspire locals to inhabit in border areas by organising fairs, local festivals, tourist activities and development of livelihood.”

“While we undertake developmental activities as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, we acknowledge the contributions of all those individuals, political parties, security forces traditional institutions, community and above all, the unsung heroes, whose sacrifices and hard work has been instrumental in achieving our goals,” he added.

Earlier, the chief guest President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for the common Directorate for State Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta and State Food Commission at Itanagar, and a 40-km double-lane road from Donyi Polo Airport to Naharlagun Railway Station via Sonajuli and Durpang.

On the occasion, the Governor released two animation films of indigenous folk stories – “Abotani: The Origin of Drw Dwg Festival” and “Boum Kakir”. He also released a coffee table book on “Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh” and presented its first copy to the President.





Called on Hon Guv Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik Ji (Retd) today.



Briefed Hon Guv of 37th Statehood Day celebrations and Hon President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji's visit to Arunachal on this occasion. This will be her first visit to State as President of India. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/LPlNlfeuiH — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 19, 2023



