Arunachal govt appoints Dr Naba Bezbaruah as TRIHMS Dean, given additional charge

Itanagar, Sep 18: The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed Dr Naba Kumar Bezbaruah, Professor of Anatomy, as the new Dean of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun.

In addition to his new role, he has been entrusted with the additional charge of functional Director of the state's lone medical college until further orders, an official said on Thursday.

The appointment was cleared by the departmental promotion committee (DPC) in its meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the order, Dr Bezbaruah's new responsibilities will include the overall supervision and academic management of TRIHMS, though the administrative and financial sanctioning powers of the director will continue to remain with the state health and family welfare secretary.

The official notification of his promotion and additional charge was issued with the approval of the state Governor and signed by Health & Family Welfare commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain.

Dr Bezbaruah's elevation follows the sudden demise of Dean and Principal of TRIHMS Professor Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya, who passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 69.

Prof Bhattacharya, who is survived by his wife and daughter, was widely mourned across the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge led the tributes, remembering him as an exceptional educator and administrator.

“…Prof Bhattacharya Ji was an outstanding academician, a dedicated administrator, and a compassionate soul. His immense contribution to medical education, his tireless efforts for the development of TRIHMS, and his commitment to shaping young medical professionals will always be remembered…” Khandu wrote on social media.

PTI